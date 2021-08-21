China Three Child Policy and Other Pro-Child Policies

China is legally allowing three child families to slow the plunge in births. there are also other pro-child policies. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress canceled the leveling of fines for breaking the earlier child restrictions and called for additional parental leave and childcare resources. New measures in finance, taxation, schooling, housing and employment should be introduced to “to ease the burden on families”.

Mothers will be entitled to 98 days of maternity leave.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) economist, Yao Yang said that the policy will not prevent a long-term trend toward lower annual births in China, and the country will struggle to raise the retirement age by more than a couple of years by 2025.

One “realistic” option would be to raise the retirement age by an average of six months a year over the next five years, resulting in a 2.5 year increase by 2025, Yao said. By 2030, the retirement age for men and women could be five years higher than current levels.

China had announced the three child policy back in May.