Comparing EV Ownership Costs

Consumer Reports compared regular cars versus EVs and different car models. EVs have far lower maintenance and operating costs than other cars. Tesla’s have longer range and less maintenance than other EVs. Tesla have higher resale value.
The Tesla Model 3 outsold the Toyota Camry in Australia for the first half of 2021.
The Model Y is top selling imported car in South Korea.
Model Y from Fremont to Korea. This happened in just 3 months
