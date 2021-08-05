Fire Destroyed Greenville and Threatens Paradise and Governor Newsom

The Dixie Fire is now over 322,000 acres and destroyed the town of Greenville last night. Greensville, California has a population of 817. Taylorsville was just evacuated with a population of 198. The #DixieFire is now the 6th largest fire in CA history at 322,502 acres. There will be triple digit temperatures in many parts of California.

This Dixie fire is 5-6 miles from Paradise which was burned before in 2018. Ron Howard directed the documentary film. Last time 85 people were killed in the town of 26,000 people. PGE started the last fire (Camp Fire) and started this fire (Dixie).

Chico is a few miles past Paradise. Chico has a population over 90,000. Redding is in the area about 20 miles away and has a population of over 90,000.

Fires, Covid, Drought, Recall

California governor Gavin Newsom is undergoing a recall election.

Survey USA shows recall likely and Kevin Paffrath is in the lead if the first half of the recall happens.

The poll came from Survey USA and the San Diego Union Tribune, and was conducted among 1,100 Californians from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. It found that 51% of respondents were in favor of recalling Newsom, while only 40% wanted to keep him in power. The previous Survey USA/San Diego Union Tribune poll from May found 36% in favor of the recall with 47% opposed.

The new poll’s other shocking finding is a new leader on question two (“Which candidate should replace Newsom if he loses question one”): YouTuber Kevin Paffrath, the most high-profile Democrat on the bottom of the ballot.

Paffrath received 27% support, with conservative radio host Larry Elder, who led three separate polls released in recent weeks, at 23% support. The only other candidate with double-digit support was businessman John Cox (10%).

All three crises – drought, fire and COVID-19 are becoming more acute.

If COVID-19 cases continue to climb then there is possibility that schools could go remote as people fill out their recall vote in September.

100% of california is beyond abnormally dry and 100% in moderate drought in 2021. 95% severe drought. 88% extreme drought. 46.5% exceptional drought

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order July encouraging all Californians to reduce water use by 15% as 50 of the state’s 58 counties are now a drought-related state of emergency.

California water regulators voted August to restrict water access for thousands of Central Valley farmers as the state endures a severe drought.

The California State Water Board unanimously agreed to issue an emergency order that bans some farmers from diverting water from rivers and streams in the Sacramento and San Joaquin river watersheds to irrigate their crops.

The regulations are expected to go into effect August 16.

5 years in row of major PGE caused fires and there were other natural wildfires. So far 2021, 579,614 Acres burned. PGE started this years Dixie fire. Dixie fire 320000+ acres burned so far 35% contained.

After weeks of big jumps in cases, Covid-related hospitalizations in California were up 97% in past 10 days, bringing the total of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in the state to 5,282 on Wednesday. The number of Covid patients in state ICUs was up at close to the same rate — 88% — to 1,135. Those are the highest totals for those measures since the first week of March and unlikely the end of the increases, since hospitalizations and ICU patients are lagging indicators and cases are still rising rapidly.

LA may require vaccination proof to enter indoor public spaces like movie theaters and restaurants. California again requires masking indoors.

SOURCES- Calfire, Times of San Diego, LA Times, SF Gate, Drought.gov

