EV Sales Update for China and the World

Electric Vehicle makers Xpeng, Li Auto and Nio sold record cars in July.

Li Auto’s sales jumped 251 percent year on year in July to 8,589 units, while Xpeng’s sales surged 228 percent to 8,040 cars.

NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July 2021, increasing by 124.5% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of July 31, 2021 reached 125,528. Those are cumulative deliveries ever.

In June, 2021, the top worldwide sales were:

Tesla Model 3 70,397 Tesla Model Y 36,727 Wuling Mini EV 29,143 Volkswagen ID.4 12,262 Renault 8,447

For the first half of 2021 sales by company were:

Tesla 386,080 SAIC 246,731 VW Group 182,081 BYD 94,267 Stellatis 83,549

VS Group EV sales include the ID.4, ID.3 and sales of Audi, Porsche and other parts of VW.

Volkswagen (cars): 92,859 (up 182.4% year-over-year; share: 54.3%) Audi: 32,775 (up 69.3% year-over-year; share: 19.2%) Porsche: 19,822 (up 342.2% year-over-year; share: 11.6%) Skoda: 17,697 (up 257.2% year-over-year; share: 10.4%) SEAT: 6,172 (up 186.4% year-over-year; share: 3.6%) Volkswagen (commercial vehicles): 1,164 ( up 117.2% year-over-year) other (MAN): 450 (up 368.8% year-over-year) Total: 170,939 (up 165.2% year-over-year) Top 5 all-electric cars - H1 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 37,292 (6,230 in the U.S.) Volkswagen ID.3 - 31,177 Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) - 25,794 (6,884 in the U.S.) Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) - 19,822 (5,367 in the U.S.) Volkswagen e-up! - 17,890

VW delivered 12000 EVs in China for April, May and June. TSLA manufactured about 92,000 vehicles in China and sold about 63,500 in the country in Q2 (April, May, June). VW has started selling the ID.6 electric seven-seat SUV and sold about 334 in China in June.

SOURCES – EV Volumes, Fortune, SCMP, cleantechnica, Yahoo

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)