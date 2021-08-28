First Pre-Production Model Y at Giga Texas

Joe Tegtmeyer posted a photo of the completely finished Model Y produced at Giga Texas. This shows things are on track for the start of production from Giga Texas in October.

Tesla started Shanghai production December 2019 and soon reached 1000 cars per week with one shift and reached 8000 per week by the end of that year.

SOURCES – Joe Tegtmeyer
