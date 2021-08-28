First Pre-Production Model Y at Giga Texas

Joe Tegtmeyer posted a photo of the completely finished Model Y produced at Giga Texas. This shows things are on track for the start of production from Giga Texas in October.
27 August 2021 Giga Texas … one of the first pre-production Model Ys inside the General Assembly building! pic.twitter.com/DRs8Tt21pX
— Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer) August 27, 2021
Tesla started Shanghai production December 2019 and soon reached 1000 cars per week with one shift and reached 8000 per week by the end of that year.
SOURCES – Joe Tegtmeyer
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.