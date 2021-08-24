Foundation Series Looks Good

Isaac Asimov’s classic science fiction series Foundation will debut globally September 24, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Hari Seldon is the hero of the series. Hari is played by Jared Harris. Harris played Moriarty in the Sherlock Holmes movies and was in the Expanse for half a season. He is the son of Richard Harris.

The series is scheduled to premiere with a three-episode release, then the remaining seven episodes will be released weekly.

The books were a galaxy spanning series. The story took place of over hundreds of years in the trilogy and later were expanded.

It is unclear how the galactic and millenial scope will be adapted for the series.