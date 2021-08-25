FSD Beta 10 Next Week and Public Button in 4 Weeks

Elon Musk says that Tesla will release FSD 10.0 on Friday September 3. His best guess for the public beta FSD button will be in about 4 weeks.
Beta 10 will be next-level
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2021
We should be there with Beta 10, which goes out a week from Friday (no point release this week).
It will have a completely retrained NN, so will need another few weeks after that for tuning & bug fixes. Best guess is public beta button in ~4 weeks.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2021
SOURCE – Elon Musk, Tesla
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
