James Douma Interviewed About Tesla Bot and AI Day

James Douma was interviewed by Dave Lee about Tesla AI Day. James is an AI expert and notes how Tesla has done significant re-architecting and is charting new paths to solve self-driving.

James was amazed that one of the Tesla AI modules is using 18,000 amps.

James and Dave think that if Tesla is able to make a product in the 2-3 years that it would have to be constrained domain space. They are hyped by the ambition but think a truly general robot will take time.

Nextbigfuture notes the industrial applications can support constrained domain application.

Dave notes that Elon will be focused on productive, useful and affordable. Boston Dynamics does not have that ambition.

Achieving a $25000 or $10000 humanoid robot would be more challenging than getting to a truly useful and long range $25,000 electric car. It will take mass production.

Tesla FSD and Vision navigation gives Tesla a good head start to the Tesla bots.

This is a multi-decade project that will deflect the course of civilization.

Tesla has transportation, energy and SpaceX Starlink has all communication and now Tesla is going for all human labor plus Mars and Neuralink working on expanding human intelligence.

SOURCES- Dave Lee Investing, Tesla

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (brian owns shares of Tesla)