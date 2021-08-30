Al Geist presented a history of the Exascale Project and How Frontier Solves the Four Exascale Challenges. This is part of the Advanced Technologies Section (ATS) series of the National Center for Computational Sciences at ORNL.

Chip and Network vendors greatly improved the reliability of their systems to push this problem beyond the Exaflop scale.

GPUs enabled more general supercomputer capability and GPUs hides a thousand to ten thousand parallelism. This enables an exaflop with 9000 nodes instead of millions of nodes.

Oakridge Frontier 1.5 Exaflop supercomputer appears on track for delivery by the end of 2021. Other US exaflop supercomputers were delayed by delays with Intel chips. Oakridge Frontier will use AMD chips. China’s exaflop supercomputers have been delayed because of trade restrictions and sanctions.

ATS Seminar Series: Al Geist from OLCF on Vimeo.