Race to Kilometer Scale Space Construction

China’s Natural Science Foundation of China has outlined a five-year $2.3 million project to study building over kilometer size objects in orbit.

Kilometer-scale, ultra-large spacecraft are major strategic aerospace equipment for the future use of space resources and colonization.

They will study minimizing the weight of the spacecraft and space structures to reduce the number of launches and construction costs.

NASA has had a decade of several NIAC (NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts) projects studying the construction of massive kilometers scale and larger structures in space.

The main NASA study started Feb 2021. Kilometer-Scale Space Structures from a Single Launch, Zachary Manchester, Carnegie Mellon University.

A high-expansion-ratio auxetic structure can be stowed inside a single Falcon Heavy fairing and deployed to a final length of one kilometer on orbit as part of a large space station. The station can then be spun at 1-2 RPM to generate 1g artificial gravity at its ends while still maintaining a microgravity environment at its center near the spin axis, providing the crew with the flexibility of living in a 1g environment while performing some work in microgravity.

Credits: Zachary Manchester, graphic by Tzipora Thompson.

Long-duration spaceflight poses serious challenges for the human body, including muscle atrophy, bone loss, eyesight degradation, and immunosuppression. Many of these effects are linked to a lack of gravity. Generating artificial gravity inside rotating space habitats has been a dream of science fiction since the earliest pioneers of astronautics. However, rotating to produce artificial gravity poses a serious challenge; Humans experience discomfort and motion sickness when exposed to rotation rates greater than a few RPM. To produce artificial gravity near 1g at rotation rates of 1-2 RPM, a kilometer-scale structure is needed. To address this challenge, we will leverage recent advances in mechanical metamaterials to design lightweight deployable structures with unprecedented expansion ratios of 150x or more. Such a structure could be launched inside a single Falcon Heavy rocket fairing and then be deployed autonomously to a final size of a kilometer or more on orbit without requiring complex on-orbit assembly or fabrication. Our study will analyze a mission concept analogous to the Lunar Gateway, in which a kilometer-scale deployable structure forms the backbone of a large rotating space station.

Tethers unlimited and other companies are working on construction in space.

Hoyt, Robert* (Phase I)

SpiderFab: Process for On-Orbit Construction of Kilometer-Scale Apertures

Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

Bothell, WA

2012 Phase I

Hoyt, Robert* (Phase II)

SpiderFab: Architecture for On-Orbit Construction of Kilometer-Scale Apertures

Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

Bothell, WA

2013 Phase II

Crowe, Devon

Kilometer Space Telescope (KST)

Raytheon

El Segundo, CA 90245-4501

2018 Phase II

Manchester, Zachary

Kilometer-Scale Space Structures from a Single Launch

Carnegie Mellon University

Pittsburgh, PA 15213-3815

2021 Phase I

Mankins, John

SPS-ALPHA: The First Practical Solar Power Satellite via Arbitrarily Large PHased Array

Artemis Innovation Management Solutions

Santa Maria, California 93456

2011 Phase I

Cash, Webster

The Aragoscope: Ultra-High Resolution Optics at Low Cost

University of Colorado

Boulder, CO 80309-0389

2014 Phase I

Janson, Siegfried

Brane Craft Phase II

The Aerospace Corporation

El Segundo, CA 90245-4609

2017 Phase II

Bae, Young

Propellant-less Spacecraft Formation-Flying and Maneuvering with Photonic Laser Thrusters

Y.K. Bae Corporation

Tustin, CA 92780-7709

2013 Phase II

Bandyopadhyay, Saptarshi

Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT) on the Far-Side of the Moon

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Pasadena, CA 91109-8001

2021 Phase II

Ritter, Joe* (Phase I)

Ultra-Light “Photonic Muscle” Space Structures

University of Hawaii

Honolulu, HI 96822

2011 Phase I

Ritter, Joe* (Phase II)

OCCAMS: Optically Controlled and Corrected Active Meta-material Space Structures

University of Hawaii

Honolulu, HI 96822

2012 Phase II