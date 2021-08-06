Russian Module Briefly Destabilized ISS and More Boeing Starliner Delays

Last Thursday, the Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) called Nauka had unplanned firing of MLM thrusters that caused the station to move out of orientation. NASA ground teams regained attitude control and the motion of the space station is stable.

The crew was never and is not in any danger, and flight controllers in Mission Control Houston are monitoring the status of the space station.

Post-event reconstructions showed that the station experienced a total attitude change of approximately 540 degrees. Most importantly, the maximum rate and acceleration of the attitude change did not approach safety limits for station systems and normal operations resumed once attitude control was regained.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner crew ship has been returned to the Vehicle Integration Facility so mission teams can examine the cause of unexpected valve position indications on the spacecraft’s propulsion system. They had planned to launch Starliner again.

SOURCES- NASA

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com