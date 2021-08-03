SpaceX Adding 20,000 Starlink Users Per Month

SpaceX now has connected over 90,000 Starlink customers and is adding 20,000 users per month. The growth rate is about 30% per month.
SpaceX has over half a million orders/deposits globally. Elon Musk says SpaceX could add that many users by summer 2022. SpaceX will have to increase the pace of added users to 35,000-40,000 per month.
SpaceX is charging $99/month for beta users. SpaceX will be making about $50 million per month in the summer of 2022.
News — SpaceX continues to add Starlink subscribers, with the company "currently serving ~90,000 users in 12 countries."
