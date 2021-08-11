SpaceX Always Operates With Extreme Urgency

Tim Dodd, the Everyday Astronaut, had the third part of his interview with Elon Musk.

What comes through is the intense focus Elon Musk and his teams have.

They are focused and operating with extreme urgency to make humanity a multi-planetary species.

Elon needs to get to Mars, colonize Mars and then make Mars self-sustaining.

He knows that things can go backwards. Humanity went to the moon in 1969. The Apollo program had five more successful missions and then the program was stopped.

The Space Shuttle was developed and could only achieve low earth orbit. For one decade, the US had no rockets capable of manned flight.