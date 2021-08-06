SpaceX Orbital Class Super Heavy Starship Stacked at the Tower

This is the first time we are seeing the orbital Starship with heatshield on the launch pad. This is the first time we are seeing the Starship stacked onto the Super Heavy booster. In 2022, this could be a weekly sight with new or reused boosters and Starships. In 2023 and beyond, this could be a daily sight and even multiple times at multiple towers.

Elon Musk has said moats around your business are useless. It is the speed of innovation that is your companies best advantage.

SpaceX is racing ahead of all of its competitors with the speed of innovation.

Blue Origin is 5 years behind on its BE-4 Engine. Blue Origin is looking at 2022 to test a completed BE-4 engine. SpaceX has already designed and will be start testing the second version of its Raptor engine in one month.

United Launch has not been making its own rocket engines for decades. They used Russian engines. They are waiting for the delayed BE-4 engines. They have been using old Space Shuttle parts and engines.

Russia and the European Space Agencies have been almost completely shutout of commercial launch. They used to dominate commercial launch.

China is still launching many rockets but they are not close on reusable rockets. China is not developing at the pace of SpaceX.

SpaceX lead is not just the rockets and reusability.

SpaceX has been rapidly creating new launch facilities. They are innovating the launch tower and rocket catching system. They are making massive mass production systems for the rockets.

SpaceX innovated going to steel rockets.

At the launch facilities (Starbase), new high bays, multiple high bays, new fueling farms.

SpaceX is converting oil rig platforms for more launch and landing facilities.

Minus the lifts pic.twitter.com/kokDQQymhN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2021

Starship Fully Stacked pic.twitter.com/Fs88RNsmfH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2021

Moving rocket to orbital launch pad pic.twitter.com/zZLiXIPD6M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

SOURCE- Elon Musk, SpaceXCentric, Marcus House

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com