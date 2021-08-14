SpaceX Starship Could Each Make a Dozen Trips to Mars

Elon Musk has said each SpaceX Starship should last for 25-30 years which mean they would be able to make about 12 missions between Earth and Mars.

SpaceX is considering changing the Starship refueling plan. The original plan was to have Starships connect at their tails. The new plan is for Starships to connect side by side.

