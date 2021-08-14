SpaceX Starship Could Each Make a Dozen Trips to Mars

Elon Musk has said each SpaceX Starship should last for 25-30 years which mean they would be able to make about 12 missions between Earth and Mars.
When will Starship production become cost effective? Booster 20? Booster 200?
Starship will be crushingly cost-effective for Earth orbit or moon missions as soon as it’s operational & rapid reuse is happening.
Mars is a lot harder, because Earth & Mars only align every 26 months, so ship reuse is limited to ~dozen times over 25 to 30 year life of ship.
SpaceX is considering changing the Starship refueling plan. The original plan was to have Starships connect at their tails. The new plan is for Starships to connect side by side.
