SpaceX Super Heavy with Raptor Engines for Orbital Flight This Month

The SpaceX Super Heavy booster has been loaded with Raptor engines. The Starship SN20 has most of its heat shield.
Raptors on Super Heavy pic.twitter.com/jJy1vftHNB
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2021
29 Raptor engines and 4 grid fins have been installed on Super Heavy ahead of first orbital flight pic.twitter.com/XHkCZ9VYK4
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 3, 2021
We're actually watching them apply the TPS tiles by hand right now! https://t.co/XMnqFFx0WS pic.twitter.com/uVSVqYTwDR
— Chris Bergin – NSF (@NASASpaceflight) August 2, 2021
