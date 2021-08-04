Strength Expert Who Deadlifted 1000 lbs Three Times Talks Performance Enhancement

Chris Duffin is an inventor, thought leader, and serial entrepreneur in Health and Fitness. He has Co-Founded multiple prominent brands. He is the Chief Visionary Officer of Kabuki Strength.

He has lifted 1000 pounds for reps in different ways. Chris is one of the strongest pound-for-pound humans in the world. He has been the ONLY person to Squat and Deadlift over 1000lbs for reps holding the Guinness World Record on the Sumo Deadlift.

He has an MBA and Engineering in his background. He spent nearly two decades running or turning around manufacturing companies in Aerospace, Automotive, Hi-Tech, and Heavy Equipment fields. Now retired from competing, he is known for his industry-changing innovations and education in the strength and clinical worlds. He’s a leading speaker on topics related to strength, human movement, rehab, mindset, goal setting, leadership, and motivation.

On the Lex Fridman podcase, Duffin talked about steroids, performance enhancement and food.

Duffin does not like the term and concept of diet. He prefers gain weight by eating more and losing weight by eating less. He says you need to modify your behavior and lifestyle to lower or increase your food intake.

One of his colleagues, Daniel Debrocke, has a detailed article about preventing weight regain after a diet.

Duffin observes that there is a mishmash of contradictory laws and rules around performance enhancement substances. There are many differences from country to country.

Athletes and steroids have been closely studied, so it is clear that using steroids can provide about a 10% increase in strength versus not using steroids. You would likely gain muscle mass and this would move you up a weight class.

SOURCES- Duffin, Kabuki Strength, Lex Fridman

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com