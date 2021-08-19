Tesla AI Day

by

The Tesla AI Day presentation is starting.

Elon has started out by asking for people who want to solve real world AI at the hardware or software level to apply to Tesla.

Andrej Karpathy, the director of artificial intelligence and Autopilot Vision at Tesla, is now giving a technical deep dive into the Autopilot stack.

SOURCES -Tesla
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian has shares of Tesla)

Load Comments