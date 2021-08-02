Tesla FSD Progressing a Lot Faster Without Radar

Tesla has released version 9.1 beta of the FSD software and Elon indicates that beta updates should come every two weeks.
There is always a lot of cleanup after a major code release. Beta 9.2 will be tight.
Still some fundamentals to solve for Beta 10, but now that we’re pure vision, progress is much faster. Radar was holding us back.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2021
The Tesla AI predictions are swiftly becoming superhuman – its guesses for what it can’t see well feel like ESP. It has a vastly larger training set than any human & thinks only about driving.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2021
