Tesla GigaBerlin Will Have 1.5 Million Capacity

by

Tesla GigaBerlin will have 8 gigapresses which will enable the factory to produce up to 1.5 million Model Ys. Tesla Austin has similar initial capacity as Berlin.

This third quarter of 2021, Tesla Shanghai is surpassing the vehicle production of Fremont.

The Berlin and Austin factories are built with improvements from Tesla’s research. The Berlin and Austin factories could surpass the production of Shanghai by the end of 2022.

SOURCES- Sawyer Merritt
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com

