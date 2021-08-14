Tesla GigaBerlin Will Have 1.5 Million Capacity

Tesla GigaBerlin will have 8 gigapresses which will enable the factory to produce up to 1.5 million Model Ys. Tesla Austin has similar initial capacity as Berlin.

This third quarter of 2021, Tesla Shanghai is surpassing the vehicle production of Fremont.

The Berlin and Austin factories are built with improvements from Tesla’s research. The Berlin and Austin factories could surpass the production of Shanghai by the end of 2022.

I've been told that Giga Berlin will have 8x 6000 ton Giga presses. 4 Front under body and 4 Rear under body. They expect at least 1 giga press to be up and running by October. 8x 6000t Giga presses would give Giga Berlin a capacity of 1.5 million Model Y’s per year. — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 12, 2021

