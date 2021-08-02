Tesla Gigatexas Model Y Test Production in a Week and Real Production Two Months

The rumors are that Tesla will have a non-street legal but operational Model Y built in Texas next week. It is expected that Texas will start Model Y production in about two months.
Giga Texas News: There is a high probability from a trusted source that the first fully completed test Model Y (operational, but not street legal) will be built at Giga Texas within the next week! Here's a few more photos after the rain storm passed this morning. pic.twitter.com/oNtiR0L5M4
— Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer) August 2, 2021
BREAKING Giga TX is ahead of Giga Berlin by "a month or so" in terms of the production of the Model Y. Go watch Joe's video. $tsla
Reminds me of my Race of the Gigafactories article. Looks like Texas is winning. https://t.co/7tlpcfG2xN
— Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) August 2, 2021
SOURCES – Joe Tegtmeyer
