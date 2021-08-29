Tesla Overcoming 4680 Production Hell

Hyperchange channel Galileo Russell reports the production yield of Tesla 4680 cells has reportedly risen to about 70-80%, up from just about 20% last year. Tesla’s pilot battery line at Kato Road is starting to close in on the acceptable yields of factories like Giga Nevada.

Tesla is ramping battery output from its pilot line in California. Tesla is progressing on plan B with the 4680 cells’ delays. The production of the Model Y in Giga Berlin and Giga Texas will be launched with 2170 battery packs until 4680 cells are available.

The Cybertruck won’t begin deliveries until ~Q3 2022. Gali estimates Tesla is 6-12 months from producing the 4680 at scale.

The Tesla Model 3 had 6-9 months (delayed from December 2017 to June 2018) of delay ramping to consistent 5000 cars per week.

Tesla overcame the Model 3 production issues. Tesla is now in a better position to handle the battery delays. Tesla has suppliers for batteries.