US Electric Car Registration First Half of 2021

Tesla Model Y had over 38% of US EV registrations and the Tesla Model 3 was second. Tesla had about 67% of US EV registrations. When the Model S and X are back in full production, they should be in the top 5 in US EV registrations.
Model S and X had production paused for a model refresh.
Experian reported 214,111 EVs registered in the first half of 2021. This was 2.5% of all US vehicles.
SOURCES- Experian, InsideEVs
