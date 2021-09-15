All Civilian SpaceX Inspiration 4 Was Successfully Launched

Inspiration 4 has successfully launched world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit. It launched from Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Approximately three days after liftoff, Dragon and the Inspiration4 crew will return to Earth and splash down at one of several possible landing sites off the Florida coast.
