Cryo Tests Starting for SpaceX SN20 Starship

SpaceX is starting cryo fuel tests of the SpaceX SN20 starship. SN20 Starship has a completed heat shield.

The orbital test of SN20 and the BN3 booster will not happen until after tests and FAA approval. FAA is going through a public comment phase.

