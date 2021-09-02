Elon Musk Talks About Going to Mars in Ten Years

Tesla had an employee all hands meetings. It had several interesting leaks. Elon Musk said he may go to Mars in 10 years.

• Elon is maybe going to Mars in about 10 years he said

Gigafactory Berlin is getting approval for production in October.

• GF Berlin, Oct approval.

• Tesla is going to spell Tesla on GF Austin roof

for planes landing on airport near by.

• He is praising the Tesla team for their hard work

• "FSD 10 is quite profound, a revelation, is the future; V10 next week and "button request" 2 weeks after that" Elon said

• Elon said Tesla is considering Model 2 not having steering wheel and pedals and just roll the dice on FSD

• Open charging network very soon, starting maybe next month using Tesla app. It will start in Europe.

• Robo Van in the future, to address people with disability.

Cybertruck will not be in volume production until 2023.

I want to retract part of the CT statement. The Cybertruck isn't "delayed". The CT just has a more definitive timeline. Tesla stated weeks ago that CT prod had been moved to 2022. Elon confirmed that. Makes sense that volume prod would be in 2023. It's a new vehicle technology.