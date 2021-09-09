Ford Versus Tesla and Chinese EV makers

Sandy Munro describes how Tesla’s cars are about 30% more efficient than the Ford Mach E and the Volkswagen ID4.

Sandy Munro analyzes every component of cars by taking them apart.

The Ford Mach E had good ride handling and is a comfortable car.

Sandy said that Ford is about 7 years behind Tesla for self-driving systems. Sandy says Ford is five years behind the better Chinese carmakers for self-driving systems. This would mean that the Chinese carmakers might be two years behind Tesla for self-driving.

Sandy will be showing teardowns of Chinese EV makers.

SOURCES – Sandy Munro

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)