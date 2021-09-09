Ford Versus Tesla and Chinese EV makers

Sandy Munro describes how Tesla’s cars are about 30% more efficient than the Ford Mach E and the Volkswagen ID4.
Sandy Munro analyzes every component of cars by taking them apart.
The Ford Mach E had good ride handling and is a comfortable car.
Sandy said that Ford is about 7 years behind Tesla for self-driving systems. Sandy says Ford is five years behind the better Chinese carmakers for self-driving systems. This would mean that the Chinese carmakers might be two years behind Tesla for self-driving.
Sandy will be showing teardowns of Chinese EV makers.
SOURCES – Sandy Munro
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian owns shares of Tesla)
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.