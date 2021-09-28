Intel Starts Building Two New Chip Factories in Arizona

Intel broke ground on two new chip factories in Chandler, Arizona. Intel will invest $20 billion in these factories.
Fab 52 and Fab 62 will manufacture Intel’s most advanced process technologies, including Intel 20A featuring the new RibbonFET and PowerVia innovations.
Intel is targeting completion in 2024. The Fabs will use EUV (extreme ultra violet).
SOURCES- Intel
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
