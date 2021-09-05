Israeli Storedot Fast Charging 4680 Batteries Using Nanomaterials and AI Optimization

Storedot is an Israeli battery company that claims to have made faster charging 4680 format batteries. They are replacing known materials and technologies with enhanced electro-chemical properties. StoreDot’s proprietary compounds, combined with nano-materials, are optimized for Extreme Fast Charging – XFC of electric vehicles.

Storedot is working with EVE Energy in China. They also work with Samsung and Daimler. Storedot has 61 granted and 31 pending patents. Storedot has received $130 million in funding.

They are able to use more silicon to reach higher energy density. They take nano-silicon and protect it with organic material that is a coating layer that protects in fast charging and fast discharging.

If this works, Tesla will want to be a partner or customer of EVE Energy and Storedot.

StoreDot innovation is based on a holistic design process, which integrates the cell chemistry and its system engineering. Their methodology includes a layer of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to optimize the overall system. This overcomes the limitations to ultra-fast charging lithium-ion batteries while utilizing standard lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities and processes.

Technology highlights
Nano Materials: High electrochemical energy nano-particles
as active material are important for high electrochemical activity and are designed to increase conductivity. nano-particles enable ultra-fast charging and higher storage density.

Organic Binders: Proprietary anode binder used to adhere particles of active materials and conductive additives; optimized to have low impedance to current flow.

Organic Electrode Additives: Proprietary organic compound additives in the electrodes reduce mechanical strain and prevent undesired side reactions between the electrode and electrolyte.

Organic Electrolyte Additives: Tailored electrolyte additives provide metalloid anodes increased surface and bulk stabilities, improving long-term cycling and calendar life.

Formation process: enables stable solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) for preventing irreversible consumption of electrolyte and lithium ions.

