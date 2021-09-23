Kilometer Structure from One SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

University of Washington and Carnegie Mellon researchers have a NASA NIAC study into kilometer size structures deployable from a single SpaceX Falcon 9 launch.

They are using flexible materials which would be able to expand to 150 times their packed size.

They have made tiny prototypes of the planned materials and structures.

They have modeled the deployed structure and the final expanded state would be stable and maneuverable. They are working to ensure that there will be no issues during the deployment.