Kilometer Structure from One SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch

University of Washington and Carnegie Mellon researchers have a NASA NIAC study into kilometer size structures deployable from a single SpaceX Falcon 9 launch.
They are using flexible materials which would be able to expand to 150 times their packed size.
They have made tiny prototypes of the planned materials and structures.
They have modeled the deployed structure and the final expanded state would be stable and maneuverable. They are working to ensure that there will be no issues during the deployment.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.