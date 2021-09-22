Lunar Crater Radio Telescope – NASA NIAC Phase 2

Phase 2 NASA NIAC study for a 1 kilometer diameter lunar crater radio telescope.
The researchers have selected the best crater and worked out how to minimize the weight. They have worked out the main aspects for construction and deployment.
