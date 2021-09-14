Modular High Temperature Reactor Finally Starting

The first of the two high-temperature gas-cooled pebble bed reactors of China’s HTR-PM reactor reached criticality. Two small reactors that will drive a single 210 MWe turbine. This uses nuclear fuel with twice the efficiency. The design burn-up will be 90GWd/tU, while the maximum fuel burn-up will not be in excess of 100GWd/tU. Normal new reactors are at about 50 gigawatts per day from a ton of Uranium.

Nextbigfuture has been covering the modular high-temperature reactors for 12 years. This new nuclear reactor technology took a long time to build. China usually builds nuclear reactors in 4-6 years.

The original completion date of the HTR-PM was supposed to be 2013. In 2010, the reactor site had been evaluated and approved. The procurement of long-lead components has already been started.

The HTR-PM has the advantages of inherent safety, a high equipment localization rate, modular design and adaptation to small and medium-sized power grids. It also has broad range of potential commercial applications, including power generation, cogeneration of heat and power, and high-temperature process heat applications.

They are planning to make 18 HTR-PM units are proposed for the Shidaowan site. Beyond HTR-PM, China proposes a scaled-up version called HTR-PM600, which sees one large turbine rated at 650 MWe driven by some six HTR-PM reactor units. Feasibility studies on HTR-PM600 deployment are under way for Sanmen, Zhejiang province; Ruijin, Jiangxi province; Xiapu and Wan’an, in Fujian province; and Bai’an, Guangdong province.

