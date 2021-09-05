New Antiaging Lab Altos Gets $270+ Million in Funding

Altos Labs is working on antiaging with perhaps $270 million raised from billionaires Jeff Bezos and Yuri Milner and others. Securities disclosure filed in California in June indicates Altos has raised at least $270 million.

Scientists joining Altos:

Juan Carlos Izpisúa Belmonte, a Spanish biologist at the Salk Institute, in La Jolla, California.Juan researched mixing human and monkey embryos and has predicted that human lifespans could be increased by 50 years.

Steve Horvath, a UCLA professor and developer of a “biological clock” that can accurately measure human aging.

Shinya Yamanaka, who shared a 2012 Nobel Prize for the discovery of reprogramming, will be an unpaid senior scientist and will chair the company’s scientific advisory board.

Altos is offering key hires sports-star salaries of $1 million a year or more, plus equity, as well as freedom from the hassle of applying for grants.

Manuel Serrano of the Institute for Research in Biomedicine, in Barcelona, Spain, said the company would pay him five to 10 times what he earns now.

Altos is aiming to understand rejuvenation.

