Self Driving Cars Will Save and Improve Lives

If self-driving cars can become ten times safer than human-driven cars and became standard for the world then 1.1 million of the over 1.2 million global traffic deaths would be prevented each year. Self-driving cars would also enable old people and children to get around safely and conveniently with more independence.

Tesla cars are already rated as the safest cars by the NHTSA. The autopilot driver-assist system is making Tesla driving twice as safe.

There are over 100 traffic deaths every day in the USA. Traffic in the USA is many times safer than driving in developing countries like India, China, Africa and South America.

The US population is also aging. We all know of increased accidents from older drivers who should no longer be driving.

We also know that impaired driving is common. People who are drunk or high cause more accidents and more traffic deaths.

NHTSA estimates that 8,730 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first three months of 2021, a 10.5% increase from the 7,900 fatalities the agency projected for the first quarter of 2020.

These increases in fatalities come even as driving declined; preliminary data reported by the Federal Highway Administration show that vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in the first three months of 2021 decreased by 2.1%, or about 14.9 billion miles. The fatality rates per 100 million VMT for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 1.26 fatalities per 100 million VMT, up from the projected rate of 1.12 fatalities in the same time last year. Non-fatal car crashes are 200 times more common.

In the 1st quarter, There is a site that tries to track all deaths related to Tesla vehicles. The site claims about 210 deaths related to Tesla vehicles. They have statistics of one death per 240 million miles. The site is also tracking deaths in China and other countries. Tesla has about three to five times lower deaths than expected for average vehicle miles driven in different countries.

Ford is recalling about 16,430 vehicles manufactured from January 2 through May 27, 2021. A misrouted seat belt may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury. If the driver-side seat belt fails inspection, owners should not drive their vehicle until the repair is performed.