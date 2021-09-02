Tesla FSD Public Opt-in Request Button September 24, 2021

Elon Musk said FSD Beta 10 will release midnight Friday September 10, 2021. The FSD Beta 10.1 should be on September 24, 2021. Beta 10.1 should be good enough for the public opt in request button in the US. Other regions will follow a few months later.

Some tweets from Sawyer Merrit for FSD items from the Tesla All-Hands meeting.

