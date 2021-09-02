Tesla FSD Public Opt-in Request Button September 24, 2021

Elon Musk said FSD Beta 10 will release midnight Friday September 10, 2021. The FSD Beta 10.1 should be on September 24, 2021. Beta 10.1 should be good enough for the public opt in request button in the US. Other regions will follow a few months later.
FSD Beta 10 rolls out midnight Friday next week
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021
Looks promising that Beta 10.1, about 2 weeks later, will be good enough for public opt in request button
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021
Do you have any updates on approval of FSD beta for Canadian users?
— Toby Li (@tobyliiiiiiiiii) September 2, 2021
Not sure, but maybe a few months. In general for any region, we need to make software work well, test it extensively & then get regulatory approval. If we could go faster while being safe, we would!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021
Some tweets from Sawyer Merrit for FSD items from the Tesla All-Hands meeting.
• He is praising the Tesla team for their hard work
• "FSD 10 is quite profound, a revelation, is the future; V10 next week and “button request” 2 weeks after that" Elon said
— Sawyer Merritt
(@SawyerMerritt) September 3, 2021
• Elon said Tesla is considering Model 2 not having steering wheel and pedals and just roll the dice on FSD
— Sawyer Merritt
(@SawyerMerritt) September 3, 2021
• Open charging network very soon, starting maybe next month using Tesla app. It will start in Europe.
— Sawyer Merritt
(@SawyerMerritt) September 3, 2021
SOURCES – Elon Musk , Sawyer Merritt
