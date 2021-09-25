The Tesla full self-driving beta button is live.
Tesla owners can now request to become part of the full self-driving beta. The system will monitor driving for 7 days and if the person is deemed to be a safe driver then they will be given access based upon Tesla’s selection criteria and timing.
FSD Beta request button goes live tonight, but FSD 10.1 needs another 24 hours of testing, so out tomorrow night
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2021
It's finally here! Tesla's “Request FSD Beta” button formally gets releasedhttps://t.co/0Hi9ca5894 by @ResidentSponge
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) September 25, 2021
SOURCES – Tesla
