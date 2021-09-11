Virtual ABBA in the Physical World

With their first new album in 40 years heading to stores on November 5, ABBA give us a detailed look behind the scenes of their groundbreaking new live show ABBA Voyage, due to launch in May 2022.

ABBA are a Swedish pop group formed in Stockholm in 1972 by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group’s name is an acronym of the first letters of their first names. ABBA has earned more than $2 billion during its career. The group is worth over $1 billion.

They have used 160 cameras and motion capture to record all of the performances of ABBA songs. They are building a stadium in London that will present virtual ABBA. This will look like a live performance of ABBA in their prime.

The 3D virtual avatars will look like live performers on a stage. The animation will be de-aged.

The movie Mamma mia made over $600 million. The movie had ABBA music with actors. The Broadway show Mamma Mia made over $600 million over 14 years. The movie sequel to Mamma Mia made $395 million.

Those clearly show that there is continuing demand to hear and see performances of ABBA music.

If this new effort is successful then it could see the equivalent of Vegas shows with virtual capture of performances by the remaining Rolling Stones and the other mega-acts of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. The actual performers have greatly aged and some have died. The biggest performing acts will be preserved in Virtual Reality.

