Both Tesla Berlin and Austin Starting this Quarter and Each Will Ramp to 5000-10000 Cars Per Week in 2022

Elon Musk spoke at Tesla Berlin and said that the Gigafactory will start producing cars in November or December of this year. At the annual meeting, Tesla said that Texas would start producing this quarter.

Structural battery packs, front castings and 4680 cells in packs were on display at GigaBerlin.

They expect production to ramp to 5000 to 10,000 cars per week from Berlin and this would likely be the same in Austin. A ramp to 5000 cars per week would be similar to Tesla Shanghai which resulted in about 150,000 cars in the first year from each factory. A faster and higher ramp to 10,000 cars per week would mean about 200,000 to 300,000 cars in 2022 from each factory. Reaching 10,000 cars per week would mean 500,000 to 600,000 cars per year in 2023 from each factory if they stayed at that level. A further doubling expansion of each factory would mean 1M-1.2M cars per year from each factory in 2023.

I, Brian Wang, think Tesla will hit 10k per week from each new factory and that would mean say 60k cars in first half of the year then 160-200k cars in second half from each factory. 400-500k from Austin and Berlin. + Fremont 650k + 1M Shanghai. This will mean 2.1-2.2M in 2022 and then 4M in 2023.

Tesla Berlin will get initial batteries from Tesla Shanghai. Tesla Austin will get 4680 batteries from Kato Road in Fremont.

Elon Musk said Tesla has many new interesting car models coming and those are exciting cars. However, they did not announce the new car models at this event.

Berlin will also be producing 4680 battery cells later. Elon Musk is also very proud of the front body casting and the structural packs.

As you can see the model y has the newest technology starting end of this year with new cells and front and back single casting !! pic.twitter.com/D7JnaKTNAW — Caspar – all about creating a positive future (@DerCaspar) October 9, 2021

There were pictures of the structural packs and those packs had car seats directly attached. This was a further reduction of parts and simplification of the car design.

It will hopefully achieve sustained cycle time of 45 seconds. At 75% uptime over an average week, that’s ~10k/week if run 24/7. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2021

Seats will be mounted directly onto the 4680 pack(!). Then chassis is lifted on top of it. No more robots arms through the door openings. #Tesla #GigaBerlin pic.twitter.com/IMfW6exOnK — Adam Berg (@AdamBerg4680) October 9, 2021

Tesla says their Giga Berlin body line makes one new Model Y body every 45 seconds. That's up to 700,000 cars/year peak capacity in Phase 1 of Giga Berlin alteady! Above 600k/year even with 10% maintenance downtime. https://t.co/Lf42tcGX4U pic.twitter.com/eZI7Yp3RDM — 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀 (@truth_tesla) October 9, 2021

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Elon Musk announced at Tesla Annual Meeting of Stockholders that Giga Texas will start scaling up Model Y production this quarter, using 4680 cells from Kato Road. Transcript edited & [paraphrased] by me for clarity. Source: https://t.co/Ccxig4JgQt pic.twitter.com/SWfkvZOiPa — 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘀 (@truth_tesla) October 8, 2021