How Bitcoin Creator Zatoshi Nakamoto Could Become Richer Than Elon Musk

It is still a secret and a mystery who Zatoshi Nakamoto is, but this the public name for the person who created Bitcoin.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world has a net worth today of about $230 billion. Bitcoin is at a value of $57,000 today.

Bitcoin would need to reach $230,000 per coin for Zatoshi Nakamoto to surpass the wealth of Elon Musk today. Tesla is trading at about $820 per share. SpaceX has a value of a bit over $100 billion.

Bitcoin is worth about 69 shares of Tesla. If Bitcoin gets to about 250 shares of Tesla then Zatoshi Nakamoto would become the richest person in the world.

Ark Invest fund manager Cathie Wood has forecasted a Bitcoin price of $500,000 in the next five years. Cathie also expects to Tesla to reach $3000 per share by 2025. This would mean one bitcoin would be 167 shares of Tesla. Bitcoin would have to be $750,000 per coin when Tesla was $3000 per share for Zatoshi Nakamoto to become the richest person in the world.

There are those who point out that Zatoshi Nakamoto would not be able to liquidate his Bitcoin without crashing the market. This is true for all of the founders of Big Tech companies who have large percentage ownership. Mark Zuckerberg could not sell all of his Facebook shares without crashing Facebook. Zuckerberg has 14% of Facebook. Company shares are more liquid. Zuckerberg reduced his Facebook ownership from 28% at the IPO of Facebook. The Facebook IPO was May 18, 2012. Zuckerberg would be the world’s richest person at $259 billion today if he had diamond-handed all of his Facebook shares from the IPO.

Bill Gates had 45% of Microsoft after the Microsoft IPO. If Bill Gates had diamond-handed all of his Microsoft shares then he would be worth $1.1 trillion. Microsoft is worth $2.27 trillion. Bill Gates now has 1.3% of Microsoft and has diversified into many companies and he donated about $100 billion to charity. Bill now has a net worth of $128 billion. Melinda Gates is apparently getting nothing from the divorce settlement.

2.5 million shares were sold the first day of Microsoft trading. They raised $61 million in what some analysts referred to as “the deal of the year.” Co-founder Bill Gates, then 30, sold $1.6 million in shares and retained a 45 percent stake worth $350 million.

There are currently 18.8 million Bitcoin in existence.

SOURCES – coinmarketcap, cointelegraph

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com