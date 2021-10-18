Germany Needs to Keep Nuclear to Hit 2030 Climate Targets

Germany failed to meet its 2020 clean energy target and will lose 12% of its clean energy if it shuts 8 GW of current nuclear power.

Germany will miss its 2030 climate target of 65 percent less emissions that in 1990 emissions. They are projected to miss by 16 percentage points and reach only 49 percent.

In 2021 they are expected to be 37 percent below the level of 1990. This is 3 percentage points above the 2020 target of 40 percent reduction from 1990. The expansion of renewable energies and the construction of north-south transmission lines are also currently being delayed and global energy shortage has seen a steep rise in natural gas prices and more coal burning.

SOURCES- DW, World Nuclear News

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com