Apple New Macbooks Will Dominate With Better Performance

Apple announced its new Macbook Pro’s and they have increased the power and efficiency of the M1 chip and GPU.
The M1 Max will have 70% more CPU performance and double the GPU performance over the already leading M1 chip.
The performance per watt blows away the competing chips.
If you are going to spend $1500 or more for a new laptop then it appears the non-Apple systems will not be competitive until competitors catch up.
Configurations:
M1 Pro with 10-core CPU and 14-core GPU
M1 Pro with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU
M1 Max with 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU
M1 Max with 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU
32GB unified memory (M1 Pro and M1 Max)
64GB unified memory (M1 Max)
1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB SSD
