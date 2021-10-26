COVID-19 About 1957 Flu Pandemic Level Ranking

Looking at a list of pandemics COVID-19 is ranking at about the percent of global population loss (0.07-0.25%) at about the level of the 1957 flu (0.03-0.1%).
World population is now over three times larger so instead of 1.1-4.0 million global population hit, the 1957 flu would adjust to 3.6 to 13 million. COVID-19 is estimated at 5 million to 19 million and still continuing into 2022. the higher estimates of 19 million include excess non-COVID deaths caused by lack of care for other conditions during COVID surges. The actual pure COVID-19 number is currently likely about 8-11 million.
COVID-19 has plague-level (15+%) death rates for unprotected old people.
SOURCES – Wikipedia, CDC
Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.