Boring Company Expansion in Vegas

The Boring Company is expanding the Vegas Loop to 29 miles and 51 stations.

Boring Revolution finds the Boring system will be a money printer with an insane daily through-put of 495,000 persons and a monster 42% gross margin. He expects the tunnels will cost $162 million. The stations will be built by the casinos.

If the fares range from $5-20 per trip then the system could generate about 5 to 10 million per day.

Thanks to the Clark County team for the great partnership and to the Commissioners for unanimous approval. https://t.co/KrfF5SUsxq — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) October 20, 2021