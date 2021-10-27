Boring Company Expansion in Vegas

The Boring Company is expanding the Vegas Loop to 29 miles and 51 stations.
Boring Revolution finds the Boring system will be a money printer with an insane daily through-put of 495,000 persons and a monster 42% gross margin. He expects the tunnels will cost $162 million. The stations will be built by the casinos.
If the fares range from $5-20 per trip then the system could generate about 5 to 10 million per day.
Vegas Loop is expanding – 29 miles and 51 stations!
Thanks to the Clark County team for the great partnership and to the Commissioners for unanimous approval. https://t.co/KrfF5SUsxq
— The Boring Company (@boringcompany) October 20, 2021
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.