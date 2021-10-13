Captain Kirk is Still Alive After Trip to Suborbital Space

Khan Noonien Singh could not kill Captain Kirk and Jeff Bezos also failed. Captain Kirk, William Shatner, has safely returned from a trip to suborbit on a Blue Origin rocket.

Congratulations to William Shatner and Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin.

As Captain Kirk says, risk is our business:

They used to say if man could fly, he’d have wings. But he did fly. He discovered he had to. Do you wish that the first Apollo mission hadn’t reached the moon, or that we hadn’t gone on to Mars and then to the nearest star? That’s like saying you wish that you still operated with scalpels and sewed your patients up with catgut like your great-great-great-great-grandfather used to. I’m in command. I could order this. But I’m not because, Doctor McCoy is right in pointing out the enormous danger potential in any contact with life and intelligence as fantastically advanced as this. But I must point out that the possibilities, the potential for knowledge and advancement is equally great. Risk. Risk is our business. That’s what the starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her. You may dissent without prejudice. Do I hear a negative vote?

Kahn and Kirk Talk from Star Trek 2:

Kirk : Khan, you bloodsucker! You’re going to have to do your own dirty work now! Do you hear me? Do you?

Khan : Kirk? Kirk, you’re still alive, my old friend?

Kirk : Still, “old friend”! You’ve managed to kill just about everyone else, but like a poor marksman, you keep missing the target!

Khan : Perhaps I no longer need to try, Admiral.

David Marcus : Oh, no! Let go! He can’t take it…!

[Khan beams the Genesis device away]

Kirk : Khan… Khan, you’ve got Genesis, but you don’t have me. You were going to kill me, Khan. You’re going to have to come down here. You’re going to have to come down here!

Khan : I’ve done far worse than kill you. I’ve hurt you. And I wish to go on hurting you. I shall leave you as you left me, as you left her; marooned for all eternity in the center of a dead planet… buried alive! Buried alive…!

Kirk : KHAAANNNN!

[echo]

Kirk : KHAAANNNN!