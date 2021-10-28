The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports that Elon Musk is worth over $300 billion. He is the first to break the $300 billion mark.

Jeff Bezos is number two with $199 billion but Amazon dropped 4% in the after hours after disappointing earnings. This puts Bezos back to $191 billion. Elon is worth more than the combined wealth of Bezos and Warren Buffet (tenth richest at $105 billion).

If Tesla surges to $1500 per share and Amazon goes sideways then Elon would double the wealth of Bezos. If Bezos fell back to the level of Bernard Arnault, then Tesla would need to go to about $1250 for Elon to be worth double the wealth of 2nd richest person.

Bill Gates was about triple the wealth of the second richest person for one year in the last 1990s. Bill Gates was sometimes double the wealth or better than the second richest in four years out of ten in the 1990s.

Larry Ellison is 9th richest in the world and has about $16 billion in Tesla stock.

Leo Koguan was previously listed with a net worth of $2.1 billion but he has 6.5 million shares of Tesla and about 3 million shares with in the money call options. This means that Leo Koguan is likely worth about $10-12 billion.

By the time of John D Rockefeller’s death in 1937, estimates (percentage of US GDP) place his net worth in the range of US$300 billion to US$400 billion. Using the inflation model, in adjusted dollars for late 2017, his net worth would be US$350 billion.

Elon Musk is passing the wealthiest people in history and could already be the richest ever based on how the historic wealth is adjusted.

SOURCES – Bloomberg

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com