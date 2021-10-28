Official Global COVID Deaths Will Be Over 5 Million This Weekend

Worldometers reports the official Global total of nationally reported COVID deaths will pass 5 million this weekend. It is reported at 4.995 million today.

Worldometers reports the US death total at over 760,000 but the CDC reports the US COVID death total at 740,000.

The officially reported national COVID death totals are known to be massively undercounted. It is far more likely the real count is about 8-12 million.

SOURCES- Worldometers, CDC

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com