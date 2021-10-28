Official Global COVID Deaths Will Be Over 5 Million This Weekend

Worldometers reports the official Global total of nationally reported COVID deaths will pass 5 million this weekend. It is reported at 4.995 million today.
Worldometers reports the US death total at over 760,000 but the CDC reports the US COVID death total at 740,000.
The officially reported national COVID death totals are known to be massively undercounted. It is far more likely the real count is about 8-12 million.
SOURCES- Worldometers, CDC
Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.