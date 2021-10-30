SpaceX Launch Table Supplies Fuel for Ignition

SpaceX orbital launch table saves some launch mass by providing nitrogen, hot oxygen and hot methane to ignite the engines. I think connecting the outer engines to the fuel supplied for ignition will save a few tons from the booster.

SpaceX will hopefully launch the Super Heavy Starship to orbit in the next month or two.

SOURCES -What About It? Felix Schlang
