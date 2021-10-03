Tesla Forcing Higher Performance and Acceleration Standards

The Tesla Model Y Performance has been tested at 3.6-second to go 0 to 60 mph and does the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds at 113 mph.
Tesla lowest-performing Model 3 and Model take about 5.1 to 5.3 seconds to go 0 to 60.
The top-performing Model S are ahead of the Bugatti and other million and $2 million supercars.
The Nissan GT-R was about $210,000.
SOURCES- Wikipedia
