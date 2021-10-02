Tesla Q3 Production 238,000 and Q3 Deliveries 241,000

In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 241,000 vehicles.
This was above the analyst estimates of 220k-230k.
This puts Tesla’s year to date production at
Production Deliveries
2020 510,187 499,647
Q1 180,338 184,877
Q2 206,421 201,304
Q3 237,823 241,300
YTD 623,582 627,481
Tesla China production and the early ramp of the new Austin and Berlin factories will be a major factor in how close Tesla gets 1 million cars for all of 2021.
Q4 Range
Fremont produces 12,000 Model S and no Model X and 110,000 Model 3/Y, 122,000 from Fremont.
Austin and Texas produce a total of 5,000 cars
China produces 45,000 cars per month on average, 135,000
Q4 total 262,000
2021 899,481
Fremont produces 15,000 Model S and 2000 Model X and 115,000 Model 3/Y, 132,000 from Fremont.
Austin and Texas produce a total of 10,000 cars
China produces 50,000 cars per month on average, 150,000
Q4 total 292,000
2021 929,481
Fremont produces 15,000 Model S and 5000 Model X and 120,000 Model 3/Y, 140,000 from Fremont.
Austin and Texas produce a total of 30,000 cars
China produces 65,000 cars per month on average, 195,000
Q4 total 365,000
2021 992,481
