Tesla Shanghai Produces 56,006 in September

Tesla China production for September is 56,006 China-made cars. This increased 27% MoM versus August – Tesla’s wholesale sales of MIC Tesla in September were 56,006 units, up 27% month-on-month, compared with 44,264 units in Aug.

Domestic: 52,153 units

Exports: 3,853 units

This is an annualized runrate of 672,000 cars per year.

This confirms reports that Model Y in China has increased to over 1000 per day. Model 3 in China was at 800 per day. This would have been 54,000 for the month.

There were new reports that Model Y had increased to a peak level of 1600 per day. If Tesla is able to produce at this higher level then this would be 72,000 cars per month and an 864000 car per year run rate.

Tesla Fremont is ramping the refreshed Model S and will start producing the refreshed Model X this quarter. Tesla Fremont should produce 130,000 cars in the fourth quarter.

Tesla China could have 168000 to 216000 cars in the fourth quarter. If there was a further ramp to around the 1 million car per year level then Tesla China could have 250,000 to 270,000 cars in a quarter.

There should be at least 10,000 cars from Berlin and Austin in the fourth quarter.

Tesla should have 300,000 to 360,000 cars in the fourth quarter.

SOURCES- Jay in Shanghai, Tesla

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com